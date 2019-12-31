Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment

Lee Hi is officially parting ways with YG Entertainment.



On December 31, YG Entertainment announced Lee Hi's contract with the label is coming to an end, and they won't be renewing her contract. The agency stated, "With the end of Lee Hi's contract coming and after considerable discussions with Lee Hi, we've decided to cheer on our different paths."



Lee Hi signed with YG Entertainment after placing as the runner-up on SBS' 'K-Pop Star Season 1' in 2011.



In other news, Lee Hi recently celebrated her 7th anniversary since debut.