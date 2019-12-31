52

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Lee Hi is officially parting ways with YG Entertainment.

On December 31, YG Entertainment announced Lee Hi's contract with the label is coming to an end, and they won't be renewing her contract. The agency stated, "With the end of Lee Hi's contract coming and after considerable discussions with Lee Hi, we've decided to cheer on our different paths."

Lee Hi signed with YG Entertainment after placing as the runner-up on SBS' 'K-Pop Star Season 1' in 2011.

In other news, Lee Hi recently celebrated her 7th anniversary since debut.

  1. Lee Hi
  2. YG ENTERTAINMENT
24 27,168 Share 96% Upvoted

11

Annalisa01223 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh thank god! 👏🙌 Next should be akmu to leave.

Share

4

ManupecksSONE564 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

That short and cold statements tells you how much YG cared about her

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
1 hour ago   24   26,908
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
1 hour ago   24   26,908
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
1 hour ago   24   26,908

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND