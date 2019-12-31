AOA's Seolhyun to perform on stage with Celeb Five at '2019 MBC Music Festival'

AOA's Seolhyun will be performing on stage with Celeb Five at the '2019 MBC Music Festival' ('2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon').



On December 31, reports revealed Seolhyun will be collaborating with Celeb Five at the year-end music festival. The AOA member featured as a narrator in the comedian girl group's track "I Wish I Could Unsee That" released this past August, and she'll be making an appearance as a narrator for their '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' stage.



This will also mark Seolhyun and Celeb Five's first live performance of the song together.



The '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' airs on December 31 at 8:55PM KST.