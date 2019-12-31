Former Super Junior member Hangeng holds wedding ceremony with fiancée Celina Jade!

On December 31, former Super Junior member/Chinese actor Hangeng tied the knot with Hong Kong-American actress/singer, Celina Jade!

According to various Chinese media outlets, the two stars held their wedding ceremony privately this December 31 in New Zealand, preparing to begin the first day of 2020 as husband and wife.



Also on December 31, Hangeng and Celina Jade both "publicized" their marriage with matching Weibo posts, as seen below. They each wrote, "Hello, my partner in life, Celina Jade" and "Hello, my partner in life, Hangeng," sharing the same wedding photo. The pattern mimicked the couple's Weibo posts from last year, when they went public with their relationship by writing to each other, "Hello, my girlfriend" and "Hello, my boyfriend."

Meanwhile, Hangeng and Celina Jade first became acquainted in 2017 through the 'Golden Rooster and the Hundred Flowers Awards', then admitted to their relationship in February of 2018. Hangeng, who debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005, left the group in 2009 before moving on to his successful solo career as an actor, singer, and more in China. Celina Jade is well-known by Korean audiences for her 2017 film, 'Wolf Warrior 2'.



You can check out some of Hangeng and Celina Jade's official wedding photos, below! Big congratulations to the newlyweds!