Posted by sl278 1 hour ago

Super Junior’s Shindong is showing off his new slim figure




Super Junior’s Shindong is seemingly healthier and happier after his weight loss.

The entertainer uploaded a picture to his personal Instagram on December 10th announcing his YouTube Live stream. The veteran idol is seen looking healthy and happy in a knit sweater that shows off his newly slimmer figure.

Fans have been showing their support, stating:

“Why are you so good looking?”

“Wow, you really lost a lot of weight!”

“Congratulations! You look good!”

What do you think of Shindong’s new look?

Pendragonx640 pts

whoa.. the diet looks like it's really going well for him!

beatrizl45 pts

Good for him. He seems happy :) Fighting!

