Super Junior’s Shindong is showing off his new slim figure



Super Junior’s Shindong is seemingly healthier and happier after his weight loss.

The entertainer uploaded a picture to his personal Instagram on December 10th announcing his YouTube Live stream. The veteran idol is seen looking healthy and happy in a knit sweater that shows off his newly slimmer figure.

Fans have been showing their support, stating:

“Why are you so good looking?”

“Wow, you really lost a lot of weight!”

“Congratulations! You look good!”

What do you think of Shindong’s new look?