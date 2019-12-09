Kim Gun Mo to continue with his 25th-anniversary concert despite sexual assault allegations

Singer Kim Gun Mo is slated to perform at his 25th-anniversary concert despite sexual assault allegations.

His representatives stated on December 9 that the concert would be continuing, saying that “for the time being, we have decided to trust our artist and continue the concert as planned.”

The popular singer was accused of improper conduct by a popular Korean Youtube channel Garo Sero Institute and is facing allegations of sexually assaulting a woman twice at his restaurant. He has since threatened legal action against the channel and is maintaining his innocence.

