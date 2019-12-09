IU, Noel, and Kim Na Young/Yang Da Il top Instiz chart for the second week of December 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of December (December 2 - December 8) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. IU - "Blueming" - 23,201 Points









2. Davichi - "Dear" - 16,015 Points









3. Kim Na Young & Yang Da Il - "Goodbye List" - 11,785 Points









4. Noel - "Late Night" - 11,300 Points









5. Jung Seung Hwan - "My Christmas Wish" - 11,144 Points









6. Idina Menzel - "Into The Unknown" - 10,942 Points









7. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 9,206 Points









8. IU - "Love Poem" - 8,973 Points









9. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 7,309 Points









10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 6,286 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

