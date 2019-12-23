Rainbow's Hyunyoung signs to STX Lionheart

Rainbow member Hyunyoung has signed an official contract with STX Lionheart.

The label made the announcement on December 24th, stating: "We made an exclusive contract with Hyunyoung because we saw high potential in her as an artist and a singer. We plan to be showcasing her diverse charms. We ask you to support her."

Hyunyoung will be joining actors such as Jung Jun Ho, Ji Hyun Woo, and more under STX Lionheart. Fans are hoping to see her engage actively in her career under her new label.



