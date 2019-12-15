14

Kang Daniel's label updates fans on status of his lawsuit against malicious commenters

Kang Daniel's label updated fans about the status of his lawsuit against malicious commenters.

The label had previously announed that they would be taking legal action against malicious comments such as the spread of false rumors, sexual harassment, defamation of character, and intruding on his personal life. The label had submitted their first suit in September, and they've now revealed that they have now submitted a second suit today on December 16th. 

The label updated fans by saying that the investigations on the first suit was almost finished, and apologized for being unable to update fans further on the details while the investigations were going on. 

Hopefully this will help Kang Daniel at least a little.

Kuddos to Konnect Entertainment for taking stern action to haters and cyber bullies. I hope every finger who dare to type all the BS will get their lesson soon.

5

The notice also emphasized that they will not be settling with or showing mercy to the ones charged.


Konnect is amazing for working so fast. Looking forward to the punishment.

