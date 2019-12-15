Kim Byung Man presents his cozy home that he built in New Zealand on 'The Butlers'

Kim Byung Man presented his own cozy getaway in New Zealand.

On the December 15th installment of 'The Butlers', entertainer Kim Byung Man invited the cast over to his personal home in New Zealand, a multi-floor wooden complex that he built with his own two hands!

At this home, the team expressed their admiration for the 'Law of the Jungle' leader's certified skills as a builder. "It feels like we are inside 'Law of the Jungle,' not 'The Butlers'," said the members.

"At this point, [Kim Byung Man] is a carpenter. This is like a dream land," said the cast.

To these comments, Kim Byung Man revealed that it took him four years to built the entire structure. He said, "It took that long to simply get rid of all the leftover wood from logging. I imagined myself in a game, like a character that makes everything by himself."

Is Kim Byung Man a true Sims character of his own game? Check out a clip from the episode below!