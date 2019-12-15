3

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Yoon Seo Bin, former JYP Entertainment and 'Produce X 101' trainee, joins Hyomin, Hani, and Nayoung at Sublime Artist Agency

AKP STAFF

While many had already guessed that Yoon Seo Bin had joined Sublime Artist Agency, the label confirmed the news on the 16th.

Yoon Seo Bin, who had formerly been a JYP Entertainment and 'Produce X 101' trainee, left both the show and the label after rumors of his school bullying as well as underage drinking and smoking. However, he has now joined Sublime Artist Agency, joining others such as Hyomin (T-ara), Hani (EXID), and Nayoung (PRISTIN).

Yoon Seo Bin said, "I'm very thankful that I have a new chance. I will do my best and stay humble."

