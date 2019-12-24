Jun Hyun Moo under fire for being rude to grandma Youtuber Park Ma Rae

Jun Hyun Moo's behavior at the 'KBS Entertainment Awards' has brought a negative spotlight to him after netizens deemed his action towards YouTuber grandmother Park Ma Rae as rude.

The broadcast took place on December 21st where Jun Hyun Moo was one of the main MCs. On this day, Grandma YouTuber Park Ma Rae appeared on the show as an award presenter next to comedian Moon Se Yoon. Allegedly, netizens are saying that Jun Hyun Moo looked down upon Park Ma Rae. She was clearly uncomfortable on stage and had trouble opening the Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone to reveal the 'Hot Issue' award winner.



Following this, Jun Hyun Moo stated in the background: "You're hosting as if this is your own program right now." Afterward, netizens have been using this phrase stating that Jun Hyun Moo had very little regard for others.

Statements include:





"He seriously doesn't know how to take care of others. If he's going to make a joke, go slowly. You could have made the situation without people feeling bad."

"Looking at Moon Se Yoon taking care of her restored my hope in humanity."

Do you think this situation is an overreaction?