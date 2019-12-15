Heechul reveals how Kim Jong Kook used to forbid his ex-girlfriend from getting a driver's license





Heechul has revealed another tidbit from Kim Jong Kook's past.

On the December 15th installment of 'My Little Old Boy', the cast members visited DinDin's new home with food and gifts for a housewarming party! During the meal, the members bickered and joked around as per usual.

When the members talked about one another's antics, Heechul divulged Kim Jong Kook's tendency to nag the people he is close to. He revealed, "Ten years ago, I heard from your ex-girlfriend that you didn't even let her get a driver's license because you were worried about her safety."

Kim Jong Kook defended himself that the license was one thing he was worried about. "I don't ask anything else from women," he added.



The Super Junior member then teased him, "Then, how come you are not married?"

Tune into 'My Little Old Boy' every Sunday on SBS!