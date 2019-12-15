4

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Heechul reveals how Kim Jong Kook used to forbid his ex-girlfriend from getting a driver's license

AKP STAFF


Heechul has revealed another tidbit from Kim Jong Kook's past.

On the December 15th installment of 'My Little Old Boy', the cast members visited DinDin's new home with food and gifts for a housewarming party! During the meal, the members bickered and joked around as per usual.

When the members talked about one another's antics, Heechul divulged Kim Jong Kook's tendency to nag the people he is close to. He revealed, "Ten years ago, I heard from your ex-girlfriend that you didn't even let her get a driver's license because you were worried about her safety."

Kim Jong Kook defended himself that the license was one thing he was worried about. "I don't ask anything else from women," he added.


The Super Junior member then teased him, "Then, how come you are not married?"

Tune into 'My Little Old Boy' every Sunday on SBS!

  1. Heechul
  2. Kim Jong Kook
  3. MY LITTLE OLD BOY
1 2,754 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Siri1234,154 pts 49 seconds ago 0
49 seconds ago

What kind of a bullshit is that?

Share
BTS, V
BTS' V shares why BTS flies private
18 hours ago   70   91,181
MAMAMOO, Whee In, Solar, Moon Byul, Hwa Sa
Queen of Queen - Mamamoo stage collection
14 hours ago   2   966
j-hope
J-Hope charms fans with new selfies
3 days ago   4   5,214
BTS, V
BTS' V shares why BTS flies private
18 hours ago   70   91,181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND