Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AOA's Jimin poses with the cast of 'Running Man' during recent recording

AOA's Jimin has struck a pose with the team of 'Running Man'!

On December 15, Jimin uploaded a photo on Instagram of a cute moment captured with Jeon So Min, Lee Kwang Soo, and HaHa. Members of AOA has appeared on the episode aired on this very day, proving their wit and energy as variety program queens once again!

In the captions, she wrote: "With So Min unnie, Bong-too oppa, and Haha oppa #RunningMan".

Check out some clips from the December 15th installment of 'Running Man' below! Did anyone tune into the full show?

