Red Velvet reveals Yeri's comeback teaser clip and images for 'The ReVe Festival' finale



Red Velvet has revealed a new batch of individual comeback teasers.

On December 16 KST, Red Velvet unveiled an individual teaser clip and images for Yeri. In preparation for their comeback with 'The ReVe Festival' finale, the girls came up with a spooky, mysterious, and gorgeous concept for the title song, "Psycho".

In the teaser clip, Yeri walks across a black-and-white chessboard, accompanied by eerie string music.

Red Velvet also shared more animated teasers for the album. Check out all the images below!