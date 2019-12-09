8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Han Ye Seul’s newest selfie has fans commenting on her unique makeup look

AKP STAFF

Actress Han Ye Seul has yet again landed on trending news for her unique makeup look.

The star posted on a lovely selfie of herself on her personal Instagram on December 9 with the caption stating: “READY”.

READY

Han Ye Seul is seen rocking a green eyeshadow. The transformation and aura of the pictures have fans complimenting her beauty yet again, stating:

“Wow. She lives doing whatever she wants and that’s so cool.”

“You can’t beat her even if you tried.”

“Only Han Ye Seul can rock that type of look.”

Han Ye Seul is currently appearing on MBC’s ‘Sister’s Salon’.

coco_puffs-518 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

It’s too bad she is already married to her career as an Korean artist....

Tainantiger-143 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

There is no part of that womans' body that I wouldn't put in my mouth...........

