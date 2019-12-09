Han Ye Seul’s newest selfie has fans commenting on her unique makeup look

Actress Han Ye Seul has yet again landed on trending news for her unique makeup look.

The star posted on a lovely selfie of herself on her personal Instagram on December 9 with the caption stating: “READY”.

View this post on Instagram READY A post shared by 한예슬 (@han_ye_seul_) on Dec 8, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

Han Ye Seul is seen rocking a green eyeshadow. The transformation and aura of the pictures have fans complimenting her beauty yet again, stating:

“Wow. She lives doing whatever she wants and that’s so cool.”

“You can’t beat her even if you tried.”

“Only Han Ye Seul can rock that type of look.”

Han Ye Seul is currently appearing on MBC’s ‘Sister’s Salon’.