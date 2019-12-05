11

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung reveals why she always tries to smile

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung revealed why she always tries to smile.

On the December 5th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Kim Se Jung featured as a special DJ, and a listener wrote in how they love how she's always smiling and that it gives them energy. She commented, "It's because my laugh wrinkles are already deep. That's why I always look like I'm laughing."

When asked if she smiles even when she's alone, the Gugudan member said, "I tend to smile when I'm alone too. I try to live life with a cheerful attitude."

In related news, Kim Se Jung recently released her solo track "Tunnel" in collaboration with Dingo music project.

I love your smile. Be happy

Never change sejeong

