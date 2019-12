Sunmi was seen referring to Red Velvet on V Live and wishing for Wendy's speedy recovery.

Wendy recently went through a dangerous stage accident after falling 8 feet at the SBS Gayo Daejun resulting in major injuries.



Sunmi wished Wendy a speedy recovery, revealed her love for Red Velvet's new song "Psycho", and mentioned her good friend Seulgi in her live stream. Check it out below.