Former Wonder Girls members Sohee & Sunmi snap friendly photos with J.Y. Park at his year-end concert

Former Wonder Girls members Sohee and Sunmi revealed that they recently attended J.Y. Park's year-end concert, 'NO.1 X 50'!

On December 30, Sohee wrote alongside a friendly photo together with J.Y. Park, "Best producer so cool! Let's keep up the concerts until your 61st birthday celebration! PD-nim, my followers won't leave me too, right..?"

Sunmi, who also appeared as a surprise performing guest during the December 30 concert, shared a similar photo together with J.Y. Park and said, "This is my favorite photo." As many of you know, Sohee and Sunmi both debuted as members of Wonder Girls, under JYP Entertainment.





Meanwhile, artists such as Byul and Rain also made surprise guest appearances during J.Y. Park's Seoul concerts, taking place from December 28-31.