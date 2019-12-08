Baek Ye Rin drops music video teaser for comeback single 'Popo (How Deep Is Our Love?)'

Baek Ye Rin is gearing up to make her first comeback since leaving JYP Entertainment!

On December 8 KST, the singer, who now stylizes her stage name as 'Yerin Baek,' released the music video teaser for her upcoming single "Popo (How Deep is Our Love?)" through her official YouTube channel. In the video, Ye Rin is seen in the early hours of dawn, staying awake to see the first light of day makes it ways over her town.

Meanwhile, "Popo (How Deep Is Our Love?)" is the title track on her first full-length solo album 'Every Letter I Sent You.' The album is set for release on December 10 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!