'Hangout With Yoo' PD shares candid photos of Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho from 'Yoo San Seul' tour after-party

PD Kim Tae Ho captured Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho in photos following their trot music 'world tour'.

On December 22, Yoo Jae Suk, aka. trot singer Yoo San Seul, wrapped up his domestic tour with Jo Se Ho, aka. Zha Cai. A few months ago, Yoo Jae Suk made his official debut as a solo through MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', when the entertainer received coaching from trot singer Jin Sung.



After releasing the title tracks "Hapjeong Station Exit #5" and "Reinvention of Love", Yoo Jae Suk went on a live tour humorously titled 'World Tour', using diversified names of Korean cities. The last concert took place in Ilsan on this day and the entire team of 'Hangout with Yoo' headed over to a restaurant for an after party.



In the photos taken by the PD at the gathering, Yoo Jae Suk is seen completely worn out, exhausted from completing the tour as a singer. In another photo, Jo Se Ho is caught in an unexpected moment, all surrounded by staff members wearing their official tour hoodie.

In the comments, netizens are clamoring for the hoodie to be available as official Yoo San Seul merchandise. Have you been keeping up with Yoo Jae Suk's music career?