Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Candids of HyunA make trending news as fans admire her attitude

HyunA definitely demonstrated a big mood when she uploaded some candids on her Instagram today. 

On the 26th, the singer uploaded a series of photos on Instagram with the caption "no fun"

재미없어요

The photos show off the singers' more unflattering angles while donning a sexy but classy ensemble. She displayed a number of comical poses, making fans love her honesty. HyunA's selfies have since become a hot topic of discussion, making trending news. 

Netizens have been commenting on the selfies, saying: 

"I love her cool attitude."

"She's sorta cute this way haha."

"Pretty either way."

What do you think of the photos? 

noname12345
1 hour ago

They're not admiring her attitude. Girl cant keep covered up for nothing.

