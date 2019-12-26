Candids of HyunA make trending news as fans admire her attitude

HyunA definitely demonstrated a big mood when she uploaded some candids on her Instagram today.

On the 26th, the singer uploaded a series of photos on Instagram with the caption "no fun".

The photos show off the singers' more unflattering angles while donning a sexy but classy ensemble. She displayed a number of comical poses, making fans love her honesty. HyunA's selfies have since become a hot topic of discussion, making trending news.

Netizens have been commenting on the selfies, saying:

"I love her cool attitude."

"She's sorta cute this way haha."

"Pretty either way."

What do you think of the photos?