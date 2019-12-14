1

C9 Entertainment to take legal action against rumors surrounding Bae Jin Young's comments in recent 'V Live'

C9 Entertainment will be taking measures to protect CIX and Bae Jin Young.

The label announced, "We have already collected information the rumors and malicious posts about the comment that a member made during the 'V Live' yesterday in Thailand, and we are planning to take strong legal action. We ask you to be careful not to spread false information for any reason, so you will not be punished by the law."

In a recent 'V Live'Yoon Hyun Suk and BX asked Bae Jin Young where he was going. In the clip, you can hear him saying "I'm going to see my girlfriend" and closes the door. Then BX goes "Oh that friend" while Yoon Hyun Suk goes "Oh NU'EST's Minhyun" and both end up laughing.

3 2,594 Share 17% Upvoted

Poor guy .. his friends were probably joking. Heck all of them could have been joking. Even if he does have a girlfriend not sure why some "fans" start giving him grief about it. He works hard he should be able to have a personal life. (and it should be able to stay *personal*). I hope the get those starting @#@ about him - or Nu'est.

