C9 Entertainment to take legal action against rumors surrounding Bae Jin Young's comments in recent 'V Live'

C9 Entertainment will be taking measures to protect CIX and Bae Jin Young.

The label announced, "We have already collected information the rumors and malicious posts about the comment that a member made during the 'V Live' yesterday in Thailand, and we are planning to take strong legal action. We ask you to be careful not to spread false information for any reason, so you will not be punished by the law."



In a recent 'V Live', Yoon Hyun Suk and BX asked Bae Jin Young where he was going. In the clip, you can hear him saying "I'm going to see my girlfriend" and closes the door. Then BX goes "Oh that friend" while Yoon Hyun Suk goes "Oh NU'EST's Minhyun" and both end up laughing.

