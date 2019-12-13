11

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS, EXO, & ASTRO are the top 3 boy groups in terms of brand value for December

AKP STAFF

On December 14, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings for K-Pop boy groups in the month of December!

From November 12 through December 13, 2019, the Institute analyzed over 62 million pieces of big data including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

Once again for the month of December, BTS came in at 1st place with an overwhelming 12,183,036 points. 2nd place went to EXO as they recently made a comeback with their 6th full album 'Obsession', earning a total of 7,248,798 points. 3rd place went to boy group ASTRO, who earned 3,346,232 points total. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Seventeen, WINNER, NU'EST, CIX, Golden Child, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and NCT. Check out the full analysis results below. 

  1. ASTRO
  2. BTS
  3. EXO
2 2,298 Share 85% Upvoted

1

iamthebestt-1,097 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Bts kings conquering local and international charts without comeback

Share

-1

GD_Amber1,443 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

BIGBANG at 12 without doing anything 👑

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

San E
Fans love San E's new look with high heels
9 hours ago   9   8,131

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND