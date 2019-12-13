BTS, EXO, & ASTRO are the top 3 boy groups in terms of brand value for December

On December 14, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation released brand value rankings for K-Pop boy groups in the month of December!

From November 12 through December 13, 2019, the Institute analyzed over 62 million pieces of big data including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.



Once again for the month of December, BTS came in at 1st place with an overwhelming 12,183,036 points. 2nd place went to EXO as they recently made a comeback with their 6th full album 'Obsession', earning a total of 7,248,798 points. 3rd place went to boy group ASTRO, who earned 3,346,232 points total.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Seventeen, WINNER, NU'EST, CIX, Golden Child, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and NCT. Check out the full analysis results below.