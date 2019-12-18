86

Posted by germainej

BTOB tease possible comeback next year

BTOB have revealed a teaser for a possible comeback next year!

Fans were excited to see the below teaser image on BTOB's official Twitter. The Twitter post reveals three moons in different phases and the message, "2/6. Coming Soon." 

It looks like BTOB is planning a comeback for February of 2020, but we'll have to wait for more info.

What do you think the teaser is for? 

myouuu393 pts 18 hours ago 0
Whatever it is, I can't wait to hear some new music from them.

1

tenty_tenty273 pts 14 hours ago 0
I miss them so much, can't wait for this!! BTOB <3

