BTOB tease possible comeback next year

BTOB have revealed a teaser for a possible comeback next year!
Fans were excited to see the below teaser image on BTOB's official Twitter. The Twitter post reveals three moons in different phases and the message, "2/6. Coming Soon."
It looks like BTOB is planning a comeback for February of 2020, but we'll have to wait for more info.
What do you think the teaser is for?
