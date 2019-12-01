ATONE, singer who made headlines after rescuing woman from sexual assault, says it's something everyone can do

ATONE, who made headlines after rescuing a woman from sexual assault, stayed humble.

He had gotten a lot of attention over the weekend, and he took to his Instagram to write, "Hello, this is ATONE. I'm not sure what to say because I just did something that anyone else would have done in my situation, but I'm getting so much interest and praise. It's making me a little embarrassed. I want to thank the people of the Seohyun Church, who helped me while the police arrived, as well as everyone else that helped. I am truly disappointed that this kind of crime occurred, and I can only hope that the victim does not get hurt anymore. I am a plain man in my early 30s. I didn't learn any kind of sports such as judo, and I'm not particularly big. My stamina is probably also below average. Because of this, I know that what I did was something anyone else could have done. I will pass off the title of 'hero' to everyone that helped. I believe the only way to give back to all this praise is to come back with good music. I won't get greedy, and I'll make sincere music. I did do my best, but I'm sorry to the victim that I couldn't help faster, and I pray that she can go back to her everyday activities soon. I hope justice is served to the attacker."