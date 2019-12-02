Go Jun Hee takes legal action against malicious commenters

Go Jun Hee has taken action against malicious commenters.

Her label revealed that she has been suffering from various rumors that are completely false and baseless. She has already taken action against those spreading false information about her, as well as those posting sexually harassing comments. There are currently 32 cases that are in the finish stages of the investigation. Her label Mountain Movement said that they will be taking all possible legal action, and further warned that future offenders will be punished similarly.





Hopefully this helps stave the rumors.