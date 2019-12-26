AOA's Yuna revealed to be composer E.NA - participated in album production for ITZY and TWICE

On December 26, SPOTV News revealed composer E.NA to be AOA’s Yuna. AOA’s agency FNC Entertainment confirms“Upon confirmation, Yuna has been active (as a composer)under the alias E.NA.”

Previously, there were speculations if AOA's Yuna is the same person as composer E.NA as Yuna’s code registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) is the same as E.NA’s.

Her works under the alias E.NA includes composition for Ha Hyun Sang’s “Becoming The Wind” (Mr. Sunshine OST) and Juniel’s “That Star” (Catch that Ghost OST). She is also credited for vocal backing in TWICE’s “Heart Shaker", ITZY’s “Dalla Dalla”, Apink’s “Alright” and WJSN’s “Bad Boy”.

Yuna shared that “I am very happy when I sing, so I naturally became interested in writing and composing music.”

She also explained that she decided to use an alias as she wanted people to listen to her songs without prejudice.

Meanwhile, Yuna’s group AOA is currently active and previously appeared on Mnet’s reality music program “Queendom” which ended in October. The group will also be appearing on year-end programs performing their new song “Come See Me”.