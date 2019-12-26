16

Golden Child takes home their first win on 'M!Countdown'

Golden Child grabs their very first music show win on Mnet's 'M!Countdown'!


After 3 years since theirdebut, the group finally takes home their first music show trophy on the December 26 episode of M!Countdown with their latest comeback "WANNABE". This is also coincidentally the last episode of M!Countdown for this year.

The group also promptly started a V Live after receiving news on their win. 

During the V Live, the group's main rapper Jangjun jokes about their win, saying, "How did we get 1st place? I thought we are only able to win in Idol Star Athletics Championships."

Congratulations to Golden Child and check out their latest MV "WANNABE"!

Dino_Saur76 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

YES!!!!! This group is criminally underrated! I wish more success for them in the future!!

