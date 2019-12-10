Actor Park Hae Jin promoted to fire marshall as an honorary fire fighter

Back on December 9, actor Park Hae Jin was instated with the status of fire marshall by the fire department head officials in the city of Sejong!

Back in November of 2018, Park Hae Jin was recognized as an honorary fire fighter after many hours of volunteer services to the fire department, including appearing in a fire safety campaign video. Then, last month, the star was awarded a plaque by the Ministry of Interior Safety for his contribution to public safety. Now, Park Hae Jin has earned another honor under his belt, by ranking up to fire marshall!

In light of receiving his new status as fire marshall, Park Hae Jin relayed, "Whenever I see articles about fires or the word fire fighter, or even if I hear the sound of the fire truck, I feel anxious in my heart and pray that there's no danger. Aren't they the only people who protect us without any reason to? As a citizen of this nation, all I did was to share the thanks and the praise that these fire fighters deserve with my fellow citizens."

Meanwhile, Park Hae Jin is set to greet viewers as a 119 emergency response unit officer in his upcoming drama 'Secret', set to air some time in 2020.

