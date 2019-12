Park Seo Joon's YouTube channel was hacked, leading to the deletion of all his videos.

The actor and his label made statements regarding the incident. Park Seo Joon left an Instagram message, stating his hurt over the situation. The statement was posted to his Instagram account with a caption that states: "My heart hurts that my memories were deleted. I hope that there is no secondary harm because of this."





His channel currently has 370,000 subscribers.