65

8

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Actor Hong Jong Hyun enlists in military; reveals Kim Woo Bin was final friend he met up with

AKP STAFF

Hong Jong Hyun has enlisted in the military!

On December 2 KST, the actor's agency C-JeS Entertainment shared through their official Instagram that the actor had enlisted that day through Nonsan training camp and would be returning in a year and six months.

In the accompanying images, Hong Jong Hyun is seen at a hair salon, shaving his head and smiling proudly for the camera once his hairstyle was military-ready. At the end of the photos is one video where the actor greets his fans for one last time before his enlistment.

"It still does not feel like I am going to enlist. I'm both excited and nervous. I'll return in good health. I will be in the military for the new year, Christmas, and my birthday. For the past ten years, I have worked without resting, and it seems like it will be an opportunity for me to reflect back on how I lived," the actor said.

The very last person he was able to meet with before his enlistment was fellow actor Kim Woo Bin, who is returning to the industry after a long medical hiatus after being diagnosed with cancer.


"As we both prepare to make our own new beginnings, we encouraged one another. [Kim Woo Bin] worried for and supported me," he revealed. "Thank you to all of the people who sent me messages of support. It will probably be cold, but I will train fervently and return in a healthy condition."

Meanwhile, Hong Jong Hyun will be serving in the army after completing basic training.

C-JeS Entertainment's Instagram post can be seen below.



  1. Hong Jong Hyun
  2. Kim Woo Bin
2 41,417 Share 89% Upvoted

2

popularit824 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

one by one my faves are leaving smh i really got into kpop and kdramas at the wrong time

Share

0

IMSO197733 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Best of Luck to him. May the time pass swiftly, and may he

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[M/V] 프리즘 (PRISM) - Burn it up
11 minutes ago   0   60

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND