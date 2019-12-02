Actor Hong Jong Hyun enlists in military; reveals Kim Woo Bin was final friend he met up with

Hong Jong Hyun has enlisted in the military!

On December 2 KST, the actor's agency C-JeS Entertainment shared through their official Instagram that the actor had enlisted that day through Nonsan training camp and would be returning in a year and six months.



In the accompanying images, Hong Jong Hyun is seen at a hair salon, shaving his head and smiling proudly for the camera once his hairstyle was military-ready. At the end of the photos is one video where the actor greets his fans for one last time before his enlistment.



"It still does not feel like I am going to enlist. I'm both excited and nervous. I'll return in good health. I will be in the military for the new year, Christmas, and my birthday. For the past ten years, I have worked without resting, and it seems like it will be an opportunity for me to reflect back on how I lived," the actor said.



The very last person he was able to meet with before his enlistment was fellow actor Kim Woo Bin, who is returning to the industry after a long medical hiatus after being diagnosed with cancer.





"As we both prepare to make our own new beginnings, we encouraged one another. [Kim Woo Bin] worried for and supported me," he revealed. "Thank you to all of the people who sent me messages of support. It will probably be cold, but I will train fervently and return in a healthy condition."



Meanwhile, Hong Jong Hyun will be serving in the army after completing basic training.

C-JeS Entertainment's Instagram post can be seen below.





