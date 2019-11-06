Zion.T says he and Jeon So Mi are collaborating on new music.



This past February, Jeon So Mi shared a photo of herself in the studio with Zion.T and other producers at The Black Label, and it looks like they're working on more music together. In an interview for his upcoming album 'May', Zion.T expressed, "It might be sudden, but I wish to work with an artist I don't know well. Instead of it feeling like a collaboration with an artist I already know well, I want to try producing the entire concept and more. I think it would be fun."



Along with his hopes to focus on producing, he said about his labelmate Jeon So Mi, "Jeon So Mi is in my agency, and I meet up with her often to talk about songs. I let her listen to songs and ask her if she thinks it'd be good for her to sing and if she wants to try it. We're working hard together."



Stay tuned for updates!