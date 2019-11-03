Dongkiz welcome you to 'Dongky Town' in group teaser images for 1st mini album

Dongkiz are gearing up to make another 2019 comeback!

On November 3 KST, the group continued the countdown until the release of their first mini album 'Dongky Town' with the release of three new group teaser images. While two of the images reflect something of a playful pop-art inspired concept, the final image shows the group dressed in sleek matching suits, offering fans a look at their more mature side.

Meanwhile, 'Dongky Town' is set for release on November 6 KST.

Check out the teasers below!