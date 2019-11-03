New Rowoon fans from his drama 'Extraordinary You' stir up trouble in SF9 fandom by demanding Rowoon leave the group

Some of Rowoon's new fans are stirring up trouble in the SF9 fandom.

Rowoon has gathered a lot of new fans through his drama 'Extraordinary You' - while this is of course a good thing, some of his new fans are refusing to accept that Rowoon is part of SF9. The situation has come to where new fans are actively writing, ''ONLY Seokwoo should be happy", "ONLY let Seokwoo do well", "How long will it be until Seokwoo leaves?", and more.

Because of the lack of policing in the fan cafe, there have been several cases where these new fans have written things like "We'll always be by ASTRO's side", "How's 1the9's new song", and writing their nicknames as 'Wooseok's Future' and more, even though mentioning other idols and using them in nicknames is strictly forbidden.





What do you think of what's happening?