Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB introduces first vocalist Lune

Brave Entertainment's upcoming new boy group DKB has introduced their first vocalist, Lune.

So far, the group has unveiled a member in charge of dance, E-chan, as well as a rapper, D1. It's currently unclear how many members the boy group consists of, so fans will have to wait for more of the members' profile films, coming soon. 

Meanwhile, DKB's gentle vocalist Lune was born on February 27, 2000. In addition to his position as a vocalist, his special skills include taekwondo and climbing. Check out his profile film, above. 

ghostleeprincess140 pts 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

oh cute

sweet voice too

hi lune

Share

