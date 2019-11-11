6

X1's agencies clarify reports regarding members not receiving income yet; say it is typical for debut idols

An official statement has been released in defense of the claim that X1 members have yet to receive an income for their work.

On November 11 KST, a representative for one of the agencies involved with X1 members revealed that their situation is actually quite common for debut idols.


"It has only been less than three months since X1 has debuted. Usually, this kind of income is distributed quarterly. It's true that the payment period has still not come," they stated, adding that the members will be paid after the total earnings from album sales and other activities have been calculated.

The press statement came shortly after one news outlet reported that X1 has not received any income since their debut.

Meanwhile, X1 debuted on August 27 with their debut album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap,' which went on to sell more than 500,000 copies within its first week of sales. However, since the arrest of 'Produce X 101's main producer on the count of vote manipulation, they have been the subject of many rumors and exaggerated claims.

Canucks4Life2,355 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

The thing is the kpop industry is quite well known for either little or no pay for rookies due to all the money they owe there label over training as well as other expenses, and with all the people this money has to trickle down to I am skeptical that these youngsters will see anything at all. At this point as much as there beloved by fans it just seems like a raw deal for them.

dooda931 pts 50 seconds ago 0
50 seconds ago

Regular debut idols that do not gain millions in one comeback!!!!

