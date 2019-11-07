X1 to attend '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat' as scheduled amidst controversy

In light of recent developments in police investigations against Mnet's 'Produce X 101', 'Produce 48', and more, project group X1 of 'Produce X 101' will reportedly resume with their upcoming schedule as planned.

On November 7, a rep from X1's side cautiously told media outlets, "Currently there are no changes to X1's scheduled attendance at the '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat'."

The '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat' is set to take place this November 16 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Other attending artists include GOT7, Stray Kids, CIX, AB6IX, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more.

Meanwhile back on November 5, the court approved police's arrest warrants against Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP of Mnet's 'Produce' series, for charges of fraud including vote rigging. Ahn Joon Young PD has allegedly admitted to rigging vote results for 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48', but not 'Produce 101' seasons 1 or 2.

