NU'EST took #1 with their track "Love Me" on the November 2nd installment of 'Show! Music Core'!





NU'EST's "Love Me" was up against Song Ha Ye's "New Love" and AKMU's "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love", and NU'EST took their fourth music show win with "Love Me" and their first win on 'Show! Music Core' ever this week. Congrats to NU'EST!



Check out the performances posted by MBC below.