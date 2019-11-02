VIXX's Ravi teases 3rd solo EP 'Limitless'

VIXX's Ravi has dropped a teaser image for his upcoming EP album 'Limitless'.



In the teaser image above, Ravi takes on a hunter green theme as he gets ready to sip from a champagne glass in a luxurious setting. The rapper has been releasing singles and most recently his 4th mixtape 'Nirvana II', and the upcoming 'Limitless' release will be part 1 of his third EP album.



Stay tuned for updates on Ravi's 'Limitless' EP!