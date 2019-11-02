4

Cosmic Girls reveal first 'As You Wish' teaser images feat. Seola, Exy & Soobin

Cosmic Girls have revealed their first teaser images for their upcoming release 'As You Wish'!

Seola, Exy, and Soobin are featured in the first set of teaser images, and it looks like the group are taking on a sharp, equestrian concept in suede. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' seventh mini album 'As You Wish' marks their first comeback in approximately 5 months since the release of their special summer album 'For The Summer'.

'As You Wish' drops on November 19 KST. What do you think of the concept?

