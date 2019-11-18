18

Posted by danisurst

TS Entertainment announces Taeseon and Wooyeop's official exit from TRCNG; group to continue as eight

After reports of child abuse allegations and requests for contract termination, TS Entertainment has released a statement confirming Taeseon and Wooyeop's exit from TRCNG.


The statement, which was released on November 19 KST, reads as follows:


"Hello. This is TS Entertainment.

We are releasing an official statement regarding the future of TRCNG's activities.

After a long discussion with the members, TRCNG, moving forward, will be active as an eight-member group without Taeseon and Wooyeop.

Please give continue to give your love and interest to TRCNG.

Thank you."


Meanwhile, TS Entertainment has denied the allegations made against them, also vowing to take legal action against the two idols. Taeseon and Wooyeop debuted with TRCNG on October 10, 2017.

Stay tuned for more news.

BetterToBeHeld964 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Those poor kids stuck at that horrible agency... someone please shut TS down for good.

misspaintbrush71 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Honestly, they should all leave

