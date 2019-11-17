TS Entertainment denies child abuse allegations, says they will take legal action

TS Entertainment will be taking legal action against Wooyeop and Taeseon.

The two TRCNG members sued TS Entertainment officials for child abuse. Park Sang Hyun, one of the accused, said, "They are not telling the truth. Even though they have schedules, the two members have left. The other 8 members are in Japan for their schedules. We will be making a statement soon. We have proof, including recordings. After we confirm that they have filed a lawsuit, we will suing them back for libel. They're also lying about how we did not support their livelihood. However, we were not able to check about Yoon because of company matters."

