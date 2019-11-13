IN2IT return with spellbinding 'ULlala: Poisoning' MV for their first comeback as 6-members

IN2IT have returned with a mysterious new image in their latest title track "ULlala: Poisoning" MV!

For their first comeback as 6-members, the IN2IT members poured their all into brand new 3rd single album 'Puzzle', with the members taking part in various stages of the album production from start to finish. The group's title track "ULlala: Poisoning" is a chic Latin trap genre, combining a classic 808 bass sound with sexy reggae guitar elements. The members took inspiration from American TV series 'Lucifer' in some of the key lyrics of the song.

Check out IN2IT's "ULlala: Poisoning" MV, above.

