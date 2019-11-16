SF9's Rowoon's manager and 'Extraordinary You' production team stir controversy for being rude to students at Dongduk Women's University

SF9's Rowoon's manager and staff of 'Extraordinary You' stir controversy for being rude to students at Dongduk Women's University. On November 16, a student at the university tweeted a short video clip of one of the production team members shouting at fellow students. In the video, she yells "How many times do I have to tell you not to take pictures!"

Location shooting can add character and dimension to the project so it is not uncommon to spot the production team in everyday life. The problem is, they were shooting on Thursday afternoon when most classes are held. On top of that, they were yelling at students to be quiet and not to take pictures and even threatened some students by taking their pictures.

It has been revealed it was inevitable to shoot on the weekday due to scheduling conflict of Rowoon but the majority opinion is that doesn't justify their actions.

The tweet above reads "I remember Rowoon's manager came to students standing nearby and took pictures of them. He threatened them to not take the pictures of the scene. I also remember some of the staff laughing at that while also taking pictures of the students. I remember every single one of you who was smoking and spitting on our campus, talking down to the students."

