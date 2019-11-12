Seohyun cast as female lead of JTBC's 2-part short drama 'Hello Dracula'

Girls' Generation's Seohyun has been cast as the female lead of an upcoming, 2-part short drama, titled 'Hello Dracula'.

Set to air some time in early 2020 on JTBC, 'Hello Dracula' will be a part of JTBC's Drama Festa' series. Seohyun has already wrapped up her first script reading for 'Hello Dracula', where she'll take on the role of Anna. The drama has yet to release additional details about its plot.

This will mark Seohyun's return to the small- screen in approximately 1 year.