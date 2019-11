'Produce 101 Japan' cut off any ties with the Korean version of the program.

The official site of the show announced that 'Produce 101 Japan' was organized separately from the Korean 'Produce 101' series, and that CJ ENM and its staff had no connections to the Japanese shows. They also explicitly denied that there were any manipulations with their voting, and that they were working diligently to prevent any sort of rigging.

