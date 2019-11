Actress Go Jun Hee has signed with Mountain Movement.

The label said, "Go Jun Hee is an actress with a unique aura. We will be supporting her fully so she can be in many works. We will be using her strength of being the trendsetter to show the strengths of Korean artists internationally."

The label currently houses starts such as Park Hae Jin, Kim Eun Soo, Hong Sae Rom, and Kim Hyun Jin.