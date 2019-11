'1 Night 2 Days' will be back in its original time slot.

The variety show's new season, featuring VIXX's Ravi, DinDin, Kim Jong Min, Yeon Jung Hoon, Moon Se Yoon, and Kim Seon Ho, will start airing on December 8th. The show will be playing on Sunday night at 6:30 PM KST, the time that was always slotted for '1 Night 2 Days'.

Are you excited for the new season?