News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

EXO's Chen gives double the charm in 'Obsession' bonus teaser clips

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen is giving double the charm in bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'.

In the teaser clips, Chen takes on both his EXO identity and darker 'X-EXO' persona. As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.


Stay tuned for more EXO teasers!

Kkkpopvvv885 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

This era is Chens....

