Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_hed4ivco7ge95ibpjufmr785o5, O_RDWR) failed: No space left on device (28) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2
EXO's Chen gives double the charm in 'Obsession' bonus teaser clips | allkpop
4
2
News
Posted by germainej 39 minutes ago
EXO's Chen gives double the charm in 'Obsession' bonus teaser clips
AKP STAFF
EXO's Chen is giving double the charm in bonus teaser clips for 'Obsession'.
In the teaser clips, Chen takes on both his EXO identity and darker 'X-EXO' persona. As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.
Log in to comment