Seventeen's Woozi is celebrating his birthday and fans have gotten into the top trending hashtags in order to congratulate the popular idol star for one more year on earth.

Fans have been using the hashtag #OurMiracleWOOZIday to send their sincerest birthday wishes to him.

Happy Birthday Woozi! You amazingly talented artist 🎶 ! Eat lots and please sleep and take care of yourself!!

Visit his Birthday Board and leave messages!#지훈이의_생일이_캐럿에겐_미라클#OurMiracleWOOZIday pic.twitter.com/pGXfWiYqh5 — SEVENTEEN FANCAFE (@SVT_Fancafe) November 21, 2019

when woozi was asked what is his querencia and his answer was the members; he doesnt say much but he always makes sure to use the most meaningful words everytime he tryna express his love for svt; he loves the members so much @pledis_17 #OurMiracleWOOZIday pic.twitter.com/bXgveiTIyr — tracy loves cheol (@tinkswonhao) November 21, 2019

Happy birthday Woozi!